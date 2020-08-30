Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,485 Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $109,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.