Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,476 Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,411. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $212.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

