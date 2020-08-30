Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,579 shares of company stock worth $9,527,315 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSA. CJS Securities initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

