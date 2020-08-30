Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

SJR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.96. 369,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,929. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

