Shadow Token Reaches Market Cap of $479,952.95 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $479,952.95 and $1.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

