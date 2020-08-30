Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.90. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,383,838 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

