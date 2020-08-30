Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.85

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.85 and traded as high as $24.95. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 91,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.05.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.1697835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.75, for a total value of C$131,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,250. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,033,649. Insiders sold 99,900 shares of company stock worth $2,519,932 in the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

