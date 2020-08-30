SCRIV NETWORK Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $26,162.12 and $341.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

