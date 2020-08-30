Scotiabank Increases Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$12.00

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TCN. Raymond James set a C$9.25 target price on Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TCN opened at C$11.01 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$159.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,464.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,194,707.82.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

