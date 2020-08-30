SciPlay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the average daily volume of 495 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 985,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

