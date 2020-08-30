Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

