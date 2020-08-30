Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.14

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.14 and traded as low as $30.00. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 849,189 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

