Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 8th

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

