Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after purchasing an additional 294,743 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

