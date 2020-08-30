Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.08

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $24.31. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 89,700 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $535,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $151,421. Corporate insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

