Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.50 ($45.30).

DPW opened at €38.24 ($44.99) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.96.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

