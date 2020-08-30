Sandy Spring Bank Has $19.62 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.