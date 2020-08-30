SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.57. SALZGITTER AG/ADR shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research raised SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $943.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SALZGITTER AG/ADR will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

