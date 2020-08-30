SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $67.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00066193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.01777627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,627.43 or 0.99807384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147611 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001690 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

