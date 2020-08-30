Sabre Insurance Group (LON:PSSL) Trading Up 0.5%

Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:PSSL) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 844 ($11.03) and last traded at GBX 834 ($10.90). 19,205 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.85).

The firm has a market cap of $630.55 million and a PE ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 70.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 773.28.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:PSSL)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.