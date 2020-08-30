Rubycoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029505 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006163 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

