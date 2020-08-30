Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDS.A. Piper Sandler raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

