Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$110.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$95.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

