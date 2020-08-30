Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$101.07 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.54%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$745,905.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$582,927.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

