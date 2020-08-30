Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.