Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New $104.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $95.50 to $104.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.77.

Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

