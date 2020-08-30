Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $120.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,038,412 shares of company stock valued at $934,267,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,395,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

