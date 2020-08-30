Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $6.10. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 398,023 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Alison Baker purchased 70,000 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($8,232.07).

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

