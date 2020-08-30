Rocket Pool Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00029331 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $35.09 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.64 or 0.05736462 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035648 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars.

