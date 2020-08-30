Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

PAYX opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

