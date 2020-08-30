Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $506.77 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.96 and a 200 day moving average of $431.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

In related news, Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

