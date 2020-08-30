Richard A. Green Acquires 7,321 Shares of Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT) Stock

Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT) insider Richard A. Green bought 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,319.39 ($5,644.05).

LON NVT opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.90. Northern Venture Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Venture Trust’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

