Reviewing FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) & Lithium Americas (OTCMKTS:LAC)

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A -20.03% -10.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $9.97 billion 4.27 $3.19 billion $2.06 13.43 Lithium Americas $4.84 million 137.42 $51.67 million ($0.22) -33.59

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FORTESCUE METAL/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FORTESCUE METAL/S and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 1 5 1 0 2.00 Lithium Americas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than FORTESCUE METAL/S.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats FORTESCUE METAL/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.