Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $315,250.00 in Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $315,250.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $175,500.91.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $58,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $174,038.20.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $110,575.84.

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $30,330.72.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $120,425.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.58 on Friday. Research Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Research Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

