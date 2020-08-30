Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intuit Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $8.36 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $346.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $281.03. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

