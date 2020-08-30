Research Analysts Offer Predictions for J M Smucker Co’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

