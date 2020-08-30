Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

KRMD stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40 and a beta of 0.31. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

