Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Repay by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Repay by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Repay by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

