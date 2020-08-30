Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

