Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.70

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $9.77. Renold shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 136,666 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Renold (LON:RNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Renold plc will post 532.9973669 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renold news, insider Mark Harper acquired 105,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,520 ($13,746.24).

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

