Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 256,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 207.7% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 171,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.64 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

