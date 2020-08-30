Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $11.14 on Friday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realogy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

