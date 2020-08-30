Raymond James Reiterates “C$105.00” Price Target for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

Raymond James set a C$105.00 price target on WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Laurentian set a C$100.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.91.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE WSP opened at C$89.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$98.12.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.