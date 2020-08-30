Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.99. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WesBanco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

