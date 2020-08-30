Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RTLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

RTLR stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.68. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $70,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

