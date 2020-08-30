RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.19.

Shares of RA Medical Systems stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RA Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. Research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,851. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

