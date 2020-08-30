Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $13.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

QRTEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

