Quasarcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,035.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $225,690.72 and approximately $3,035.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050775 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

