Quant Price Tops $9.27 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $9.27 or 0.00079667 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $111.90 million and $2.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007870 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00291878 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039474 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.