Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Qualys by 244.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $454,700.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,225,856. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

QLYS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.07. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

